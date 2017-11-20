Seth Meyers to Host 2018 Golden Globe Awards

0

The Golden Globes have found their host, and it’s a great choice. Variety reports that Seth Meyers, currently the best host in Late Night TV, is closing a deal to host NBC’s Golden Globe Awards telecast on January 7th. Meyers, whose Late Night with Seth Meyers has soared over the past couple of years with an intense focus on covering politics and breaking news, was approached early on for the gig but wasn’t so sure. Ellen Degeneres and Tiffany Haddish were approached in between, but Meyers came back around recently and is now about to commit to the largely thankless role of hosting a major awards ceremony.

Indeed, securing stars for these kinds of roles is becoming increasingly difficult as they require a major time commitment and offer little upside. Jimmy Kimmel was only chosen as host of the Oscars this year after multiple “no’s” were fielded by the Academy, but he’ll be returning to host the ceremony next year after he proved to be an affable choice.

The Golden Globes are a famously loose telecast, but nobody’s done it better than Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who hosted from 2013 to 2015. They’re big shoes to fill, but Meyers has a knack for improvisation and getting out of awkward moments in a humorous way. I may be biased, but I think Meyers is unparalleled as an interviewer in the current late night landscape, consistently resulting in engaging and wide-ranging conversations that transcend the traditionally banal late night talk. His Late Night telecast has leaned hard into politics as Meyers saw the void left by Jon Stewart and filled it terrifically. His “A Closer Look” segments have become a must-watch, as he and his staff routinely cover topics—largely the Trump Presidency—with a mix of humor, insight, and wit.

Meyers also isn’t unfamiliar with hosting duties. He hosted the 2010 and 2011 ESPY Awards to acclaim, and famously singled out Donald Trump when he served as keynote speaker at the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner, which many peg as the moment Trump decided to run for president.

The Golden Globes are a bit more laid back, and it should be fun to see what Meyers comes up with for the ceremony. The telecast airs live on NBC on January 7th.