Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Will Host the 2019 Golden Globes

0

A year after winning the Delightful AF category in a landslide at this year’s Emmy Awards, Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg have been announced as the hosts of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. Co-producers the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark Productions, and NBC sure took their sweet time with the announcement, as the 76th annual ceremony takes place on January 6, just 32 days away. The news comes a day after Kevin Hart was tapped to host the 91st Oscars, in a time when awards show ratings are down across the board.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “They bring wit, charm, and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

Both Samberg and Oh have had a pretty fantastic year on television in 2018. Oh top-lined the stellar spy-thriller Killing Eve over on BBC America, which saw the actress play an MI5 officer caught in the crosshairs of a deadly assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Samberg has been starring in the ever-wonderful Brooklyn Nine-Nine since 2013, but this year saw the sitcom canceled by Fox, only to be brought back to life for a sixth season by NBC, which also airs the Golden Globes.

“We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a statement. “Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.”

The Golden Globes—which honors both TV and film—will announce this year’s nominees on Thursday, December 6th, in a special hosted by Danai Gurira and Terry Crews.