For Your Consideration: Episode 15 – Decoding the Golden Globes Nominations

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider discuss the Golden Globe nominations and all the snubs and surprises therein. The gang is technically under embargo, but Jeff was shocked that Vice led the way with six nominations, no doubt helped by the fact that the HFPA separates dramas from comedies and musicals. His co-hosts weren’t as surprised by the film’s strong showing, as Vice is the kind of star-studded film about America that seems to appeal to members of the organization.

Naturally, Scott was disappointed by the lack of enthusiasm for Damien Chazelle‘s First Man, which received only two nominations for supporting actress Claire Foy and composer Justin Hurwitz‘s original score. That means that Ryan Gosling was snubbed by the HFPA, even with Vice star and likely Oscar nominee Christian Bale competing in the comedy category. Speaking of which, Jeff was surprised that David Lowery‘s The Old Man & the Gun was determined to be a comedy, as that’s where Robert Redford was nominated.

Perri was particularly delighted by the Best Picture nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody, which is among her favorite films of the year. Jeff liked the Queen movie but not as much as his co-hosts, and yet he’s the one who still thinks it has a shot at an Oscar nomination despite the critical drubbing it has taken. Scott genuinely thinks that Rami Malek could give Bradley Cooper a run for his money in the Best Actor category and Perri even makes him put his money where his mouth is. Jeff likes Perri to win that bet, mind you, as both feel strongly that with Roma relegated to the Foreign Language category due to HFPA rules, A Star Is Born is the clear frontrunner to win Best Picture at the Globes. That said, everyone was perplexed at the omission of Sam Elliott, who seemingly ceded his spot in the race to Sam Rockwell, who plays George W. Bush in Vice. Ethan Hawke was another high-profile snub, though the Academy may be more likely to go for a film like First Reformed than the HFPA. Instead, the group of foreign journalists went for Lucas Hedges and John David Washington, the stars of Boy Erased and BlacKkKlansman, respectively.

The FYC hosts were pleased that Peter Farrelly earned a Best Director nomination for Green Book. That film doesn’t feature flashy direction but it also didn’t direct itself, and it has been curious to see so many pundits back that film but not the filmmaker. Elsewhere, both Burning and Cold War missed out on Globe nominations, so we’ll have to wait and see if that affects their Oscar buzz. There’s no overlap between the two voting bodies, so while the Globes have their place, they’re also to be taken with a grain of salt as far as Oscar predicting goes. But we get it, everyone is looking for a sign — any sign — at this stage in the race.

