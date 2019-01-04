Golden Globes Presenters Include Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, and Steve Carell

Is it just me or is 2019 moving fast already? The Golden Globes are already upon us, as the ceremony is due to air live on NBC this Sunday, January 6th, and a new round of Golden Globes presenters has been announced. The Globes aren’t really to be taken seriously as an awards show, but they do pretty consistently result in one of the most fun awards ceremonies to watch during Oscar season. Some strange alchemy of the free booze, tight quarters, and mixing of TV and film performers results in a very silly night packed with memorable moments, and 2019 will surely be no exception.
The latest round of presenters includes a number of folks currently on the awards circuit like Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Nicole Kidman as well as some good sports like Chris Pine, Taron Egerton, and of course Amy Poehler, who thus far will be presenting sans her iconic Globes co-host Tina Fey.
This year’s hosting duties fall to Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, an inspired choice and one of which the Oscars should feel envious. Indeed, while the Oscars are coming up on a record-late host announcement, the Globes nabbed two incredibly funny and gracious performers to lead their ceremony.
Check out the full list of Golden Globes presenters announced thus far below. Watch the ceremony live on NBC on January 6th from 5-8pm PT/8-11pm ET.
Antonio Banderas
Kristen Bell
Emily Blunt
Steve Carell
Olivia Colman
Bradley Cooper
Taron Egerton
Lady Gaga
Richard Gere
Danai Gurira
Nicole Kidman
Lucy Liu
Julianne Moore
Megan Mullally
Chris Pine
Amy Poehler
Gina Rodriguez
Maya Rudolph
Emma Stone
Rachel Weisz
Halle Berry
Chadwick Boseman
Sterling K. Brown
Jessica Chastain
Kaley Cuoco
Jamie Lee Curtis
Dick Van Dyke
Idris Elba
Harrison Ford
Johnny Galecki
Justin Hartley
Taraji P. Henson
Felicity Huffman
Allison Janney
Michael B. Jordan
William H. Macy
Chrissy Metz
Mike Myers
Lupita Nyong’o
Gary Oldman
Jim Parsons
Sam Rockwell
Saoirse Ronan
Octavia Spencer
Ben Stiller
Lena Waithe
Catherine Zeta-Jones