Golden Globes Presenters Include Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, and Steve Carell

0

Is it just me or is 2019 moving fast already? The Golden Globes are already upon us, as the ceremony is due to air live on NBC this Sunday, January 6th, and a new round of Golden Globes presenters has been announced. The Globes aren’t really to be taken seriously as an awards show, but they do pretty consistently result in one of the most fun awards ceremonies to watch during Oscar season. Some strange alchemy of the free booze, tight quarters, and mixing of TV and film performers results in a very silly night packed with memorable moments, and 2019 will surely be no exception.

The latest round of presenters includes a number of folks currently on the awards circuit like Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Nicole Kidman as well as some good sports like Chris Pine, Taron Egerton, and of course Amy Poehler, who thus far will be presenting sans her iconic Globes co-host Tina Fey.

This year’s hosting duties fall to Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, an inspired choice and one of which the Oscars should feel envious. Indeed, while the Oscars are coming up on a record-late host announcement, the Globes nabbed two incredibly funny and gracious performers to lead their ceremony.

Check out the full list of Golden Globes presenters announced thus far below. Watch the ceremony live on NBC on January 6th from 5-8pm PT/8-11pm ET.

Antonio Banderas

Kristen Bell

Emily Blunt

Steve Carell

Olivia Colman

Bradley Cooper

Taron Egerton

Lady Gaga

Richard Gere

Danai Gurira

Nicole Kidman

Lucy Liu

Julianne Moore

Megan Mullally

Chris Pine

Amy Poehler

Gina Rodriguez

Maya Rudolph

Emma Stone

Rachel Weisz

Halle Berry

Chadwick Boseman

Sterling K. Brown

Jessica Chastain

Kaley Cuoco

Jamie Lee Curtis

Dick Van Dyke

Idris Elba

Harrison Ford

Johnny Galecki

Justin Hartley

Taraji P. Henson

Felicity Huffman

Allison Janney

Michael B. Jordan

William H. Macy

Chrissy Metz

Mike Myers

Lupita Nyong’o

Gary Oldman

Jim Parsons

Sam Rockwell

Saoirse Ronan

Octavia Spencer

Ben Stiller

Lena Waithe

Catherine Zeta-Jones