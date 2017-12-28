Here’s the List of Presenters for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards

0

January is almost here, which means the Golden Globes are right around the corner. The ceremony marks a fun pit-stop on the way to Oscar, and one in which we can all take a breath, hit pause on whatever awards movie we’re currently arguing is overrated, and enjoy drunk celebrities chumming it up on live television.

Indeed, that’s really what the Golden Globes are all about, and the initial list of 2018 Golden Globes presenters has now been revealed. In addition to the bevy of interesting nominees, presenters at this year’s ceremony include:

Halle Berry

Carol Burnett

Kelly Clarkson

Darren Criss

Penelope Cruz

Gal Gadot

Greta Gerwig

Hugh Grant

Neil Patrick Harris

Chris Hemsworth

Christina Hendricks

Isabelle Huppert

Shirley MacLaine

Ricky Martin

Sarah Jessica Parker

Amy Poehler

Edgar Ramirez

Seth Rogen

J.K. Simmons

Sharon Stone

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Alicia Vikander

Kerry Washington

Emma Watson

Seth Meyers is serving as the host of this year’s ceremony, which will be televised live on NBC on January 7, 2018 from 5-8pm PT and 8-11pm ET. Oprah Winfrey is this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, so expect a big speech and feting of the multi-talented actress/producer/host in the midst of the other shenanigans and awards of the night.

To check out the full list of this year’s Golden Globe nominations, click here. And for all of my current Oscar predictions, click here.