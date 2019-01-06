2019 Golden Globes Winners: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Shocks with Best Drama, Actor Wins

0

The 2019 Golden Globes are complete, and it was a very interesting night. Vice lead the movie pack going into the evening with six nominations in total, but it only came away with one win: Best Actor for Christian Bale. And heavy awards season favorite A Star Is Born shockingly only notched one win, Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

So what did win? Well the biggest surprise of the night was Bohemian Rhapsody taking Best Motion Picture – Drama over heavy favorite A Star Is Born. The Freddie Mercury biopic is a bona fide box office hit, but has been slammed with accusations of playing very loose with the facts re: Mercury’s story and mixed reviews (it stands at 48% with Top Critics on Rotten Tomatoes). And yet, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association went gaga for it, not only giving the film Best Picture but also Rami Malek Best Actor over Bradley Cooper.

On that note, it was not a great night for A Star Is Born. While Lady Gaga‘s main awards season competition Olivia Colman won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for The Favourite, Gaga was expected to walk with the Drama award. Not so, as Glenn Close instead took home the trophy for her passion project The Wife, announcing herself as a serious contender for the Oscar. Best Director, meanwhile, went to Alfonso Cuaron for Roma, which also won Best Foreign Language Film.

In the Musical or Comedy category, Green Book—another awards season contender that has been suffering from a fair amount of criticism—took three awards including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali.

In terms of what this all means for the Oscars, there’s zero overlap between those who vote on Golden Globes and those who vote on the Oscars, but the perception and visibility of the Globes can potentially have an impact on how the Oscars vote. Indeed, nominations voting for the Oscars opens on January 7th, the day after the Globes ceremony, and memorable speeches certainly can’t hurt a film or performer’s chances (see: Glenn Close). As for Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book, and the near shut-out of A Star Is Born, stay tuned for my thoughts in a special edition of Oscar Beat posting on Monday.

On the TV side of things, at least The Americans got a well-deserved Best Drama Series award, and the Globes continued their streak of awarding new series in the Best Comedy Series category by handing the trophy to the new Netflix sitcom The Kominsky Method.

Check out the full list of 2019 Golden Globes nominations below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book – WINNER

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Murai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum – Lebanon

Girl – Belgium

Never Look Away – Germany

ROMA – Mexico – WINNER

Shoplifters – Japan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close – The Wife – WINNER

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman – Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike – A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER



John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman – The Favourite – WINNER

Elsie Fischer – Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron – Tully

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale – Vice – WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Robert Redford – The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk – WINNER

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali – Green Book – WINNER

Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron – ROMA – WINNER

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

ROMA – Alfonso Cuaron

The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins

Vice – Adam McKay

Green Book – Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Hayes Currie – WINNER

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami – A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz – First Man – WINNER

Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns



Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars” – Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies” – Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War” – A Private War

“Revelation” – Boy Erased

“Shallow” – A Star Is Born – WINNER

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans – WINNER

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – WINNER

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora – WINNER

Connie Britton – Dirty John

Laura Dern – The Tale

Regina King – Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl – The Alienist

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Catriona Balfe – Outlander

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve – WINNER

Julia Roberts – Homecoming

Keri Russell – The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Stephan James – Homecoming

Richard Madden – Bodyguard – WINNER

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell – The Good Place



Candace Bergen – Murphy Brown

Alison Brie – GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Debra Messing – Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – Who Is America?



Jim Carrey – Kidding

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method – WINNER



Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects – WINNER

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal – WINNER

Henry Winkler – Barry