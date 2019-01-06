2019 Golden Globes Winners: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Shocks with Best Drama, Actor Wins

The 2019 Golden Globes are complete, and it was a very interesting night. Vice lead the movie pack going into the evening with six nominations in total, but it only came away with one win: Best Actor for Christian Bale. And heavy awards season favorite A Star Is Born shockingly only notched one win, Best Original Song for “Shallow.”
So what did win? Well the biggest surprise of the night was Bohemian Rhapsody taking Best Motion Picture – Drama over heavy favorite A Star Is Born. The Freddie Mercury biopic is a bona fide box office hit, but has been slammed with accusations of playing very loose with the facts re: Mercury’s story and mixed reviews (it stands at 48% with Top Critics on Rotten Tomatoes). And yet, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association went gaga for it, not only giving the film Best Picture but also Rami Malek Best Actor over Bradley Cooper.
On that note, it was not a great night for A Star Is Born. While Lady Gaga‘s main awards season competition Olivia Colman won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for The Favourite, Gaga was expected to walk with the Drama award. Not so, as Glenn Close instead took home the trophy for her passion project The Wife, announcing herself as a serious contender for the Oscar. Best Director, meanwhile, went to Alfonso Cuaron for Roma, which also won Best Foreign Language Film.
In the Musical or Comedy category, Green Book—another awards season contender that has been suffering from a fair amount of criticism—took three awards including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali.
In terms of what this all means for the Oscars, there’s zero overlap between those who vote on Golden Globes and those who vote on the Oscars, but the perception and visibility of the Globes can potentially have an impact on how the Oscars vote. Indeed, nominations voting for the Oscars opens on January 7th, the day after the Globes ceremony, and memorable speeches certainly can’t hurt a film or performer’s chances (see: Glenn Close). As for Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book, and the near shut-out of A Star Is Born, stay tuned for my thoughts in a special edition of Oscar Beat posting on Monday.
On the TV side of things, at least The Americans got a well-deserved Best Drama Series award, and the Globes continued their streak of awarding new series in the Best Comedy Series category by handing the trophy to the new Netflix sitcom The Kominsky Method.
Check out the full list of 2019 Golden Globes nominations below, and the winners in each category will be updated live as they occur throughout the telecast.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book – WINNER
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Murai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Capernaum – Lebanon
Girl – Belgium
Never Look Away – Germany
ROMA – Mexico – WINNER
Shoplifters – Japan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close – The Wife – WINNER
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman – Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike – A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman – The Favourite – WINNER
Elsie Fischer – Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron – Tully
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale – Vice – WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Robert Redford – The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk – WINNER
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali – Green Book – WINNER
Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron – ROMA – WINNER
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
ROMA – Alfonso Cuaron
The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins
Vice – Adam McKay
Green Book – Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Hayes Currie – WINNER
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami – A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz – First Man – WINNER
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All the Stars” – Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies” – Dumplin’
“Requiem for a Private War” – A Private War
“Revelation” – Boy Erased
“Shallow” – A Star Is Born – WINNER
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans – WINNER
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method – WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – WINNER
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora – WINNER
Connie Britton – Dirty John
Laura Dern – The Tale
Regina King – Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl – The Alienist
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Catriona Balfe – Outlander
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve – WINNER
Julia Roberts – Homecoming
Keri Russell – The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Stephan James – Homecoming
Richard Madden – Bodyguard – WINNER
Billy Porter – Pose
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell – The Good Place
Candace Bergen – Murphy Brown
Alison Brie – GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Debra Messing – Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen – Who Is America?
Jim Carrey – Kidding
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method – WINNER
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects – WINNER
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal – WINNER
Henry Winkler – Barry