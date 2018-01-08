Movie Talk: Golden Globes Winners on Their Way to Oscar Nominations?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova, Jon Schnepp, and Jay Washington discuss the following:
- The 2018 Golden Globes ceremony – who won, the winners’ chances of scoring an Oscar nomination, and more.
- Donald Glover addresses the director shake-up on Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- The crew runs through the weekend box office report, including Insidious: The Last Key‘s big debut.
- Ridley Scott says he has a story idea for another Blade Runner movie that’s “ready to evolve and be developed.”
- We’ve got a brand new trailer for The Strangers: Prey at Night, the follow-up to the 2008 original.
- Mail Bag: Do you have a favorite “killer track” from a movie?
- Live Twitter Questions