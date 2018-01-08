Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: Golden Globes Winners on Their Way to Oscar Nominations?

by      January 8, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova, Jon Schnepp, and Jay Washington discuss the following:

  • The 2018 Golden Globes ceremony – who won, the winners’ chances of scoring an Oscar nomination, and more.
  • The crew runs through the weekend box office report, including Insidious: The Last Key‘s big debut.
  • Ridley Scott says he has a story idea for another Blade Runner movie that’s “ready to evolve and be developed.”
  • Mail Bag: Do you have a favorite “killer track” from a movie?
  • Live Twitter Questions
ron-howard-donald-glover

Image via Ron Howard

 

Related Content
Previous Article
'Day of the Dead: Bloodline' Unleashes a Stalker Zombie in an Exclusive…
Next Article
Paul King and Simon Farnaby on ‘Paddington 2’ and Making ‘The Godfather…
Tags

Latest News