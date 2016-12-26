TV Talk: The Golden Remotes Awards 2016

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this special “Golden Remotes” episode of Collider TV Talk (December 26, 2016) Josh Macuga, David Griffin and Sinéad de Vries host a special award show for all the great television content of 2016. The crew give out awards for the following categories:

Most Valuable Performance – M.V.P.

Most Memorable Episode

Best New Show

Character You’d Most Like to Be Friends With

Character You’d Most Like to Marry

Most Emotional Moment

Best Fight Scene