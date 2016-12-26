TV Talk: The Golden Remotes Awards 2016

-
On this special “Golden Remotes” episode of Collider TV Talk (December 26, 2016) Josh Macuga, David Griffin and Sinéad de Vries host a special award show for all the great television content of 2016. The crew give out awards for the following categories:
- Most Valuable Performance – M.V.P.
- Most Memorable Episode
- Best New Show
- Character You’d Most Like to Be Friends With
- Character You’d Most Like to Marry
- Most Emotional Moment
- Best Fight Scene
- The Bronze Book – Worst New Show of 2016