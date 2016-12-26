More Collider
More from Complex

TV Talk: The Golden Remotes Awards 2016

by      2 days ago

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this special “Golden Remotes” episode of Collider TV Talk (December 26, 2016) Josh Macuga, David Griffin and Sinéad de Vries host a special award show for all the great television content of 2016. The crew give out awards for the following categories:

  • Most Valuable Performance – M.V.P.
  • Most Memorable Episode
  • Best New Show
  • Character You’d Most Like to Be Friends With
  • Character You’d Most Like to Marry
  • Most Emotional Moment
  • Best Fight Scene
  • The Bronze Book – Worst New Show of 2016
stranger-things-series-image

Image via Netflix

Related Content
Previous Article
A Complete Ranking of HBO’s Drama Series
Next Article
Last Week in Superhero News: New ‘Wonder Woman’ Image, ‘Justice League’ Cast…
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Television