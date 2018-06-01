‘Black Panther’ Wins Top Golden Trailer Award; ‘Lady Bird’, ‘Shape of Water’ Take Genre Honor

0

The 19th Annual Golden Trailer Awards were held last night, honoring the very best in motion picture marketing, and Black Panther rightfully walked away with the top award of the night. The Marvel Studios film wowed audiences with its insanely rewatchable trailers, and indeed the trailer “Crown” won both Best in Show and Best Action, while the film also took home two TV Spot awards. Elsewhere, Isle of Dogs won Best Animation/Family, Lady Bird won Best Comedy, A Quiet Place won Best Horror, and Best Picture winner The Shape of Water won the award for Best Drama.

All in all it was a pretty just ceremony, as Baby Driver rightfully won Best Music for the “Tekillyah” trailer and Deadpool 2 took home Best Teaser honors for the “Cable Red” teaser trailer.

Check out some of the winning trailers below, followed by the full, extensive list of Golden Trailer Awards winners for 2018.

Best of Show

Black Panther “Crown”

Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Create

Best Action

Black Panther “Crown”

Walt Disney Studios

Create

Best Animation / Family

Isle Of Dogs

Fox Searchlight

Giaronomo Productions

Best Comedy

Lady Bird

A24 Films

Giaronomo Productions

Best Documentary

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Focus Features

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

The Shape of Water “Escape”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

MOCEAN

Best Fantasy Adventure

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald “Expelliarmus”

Warner Bros.

Jax

Best Horror

A Quiet Place “Hunt”

Paramount

AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer

I, Tonya “Haters”

Neon

Zealot

Best Music

Baby Driver “Tekillyah”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Trailer Park

Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer

The Incredibles 2 “Illegal”

Disney

Trailer Park

Best Teaser

Deadpool 2 “Cable Red”

20th Century Fox

MOCEAN

Best Thriller

Unsane “Believe”

Bleecker Street

Buddha Jones

Best Video Game Trailer

Call of Duty: WWII “Reveal Trailer”

Activision

gnet

Golden Fleece

The Meg “Carnage”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Trailer Park

Most Original Trailer

Deadpool 2 “Paintings – Bob Ross Trailer”

20th Century Fox

MOCEAN/Big Picture