‘Black Panther’ Wins Top Golden Trailer Award; ‘Lady Bird’, ‘Shape of Water’ Take Genre Honor

The 19th Annual Golden Trailer Awards were held last night, honoring the very best in motion picture marketing, and Black Panther rightfully walked away with the top award of the night. The Marvel Studios film wowed audiences with its insanely rewatchable trailers, and indeed the trailer “Crown” won both Best in Show and Best Action, while the film also took home two TV Spot awards. Elsewhere, Isle of Dogs won Best Animation/Family, Lady Bird won Best Comedy, A Quiet Place won Best Horror, and Best Picture winner The Shape of Water won the award for Best Drama.
All in all it was a pretty just ceremony, as Baby Driver rightfully won Best Music for the “Tekillyah” trailer and Deadpool 2 took home Best Teaser honors for the “Cable Red” teaser trailer.
Check out some of the winning trailers below, followed by the full, extensive list of Golden Trailer Awards winners for 2018.
Best of Show
Black Panther “Crown”
Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios
Create
Best Action
Black Panther “Crown”
Walt Disney Studios
Create
Best Animation / Family
Isle Of Dogs
Fox Searchlight
Giaronomo Productions
Best Comedy
Lady Bird
A24 Films
Giaronomo Productions
Best Documentary
Won’t You Be My Neighbor
Focus Features
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama
The Shape of Water “Escape”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
MOCEAN
Best Fantasy Adventure
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald “Expelliarmus”
Warner Bros.
Jax
Best Horror
A Quiet Place “Hunt”
Paramount
AV Squad
Best Independent Trailer
I, Tonya “Haters”
Neon
Zealot
Best Music
Baby Driver “Tekillyah”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Trailer Park
Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer
The Incredibles 2 “Illegal”
Disney
Trailer Park
Best Teaser
Deadpool 2 “Cable Red”
20th Century Fox
MOCEAN
Best Thriller
Unsane “Believe”
Bleecker Street
Buddha Jones
Best Video Game Trailer
Call of Duty: WWII “Reveal Trailer”
Activision
gnet
Golden Fleece
The Meg “Carnage”
Warner Bros. Pictures
Trailer Park
Most Original Trailer
Deadpool 2 “Paintings – Bob Ross Trailer”
20th Century Fox
MOCEAN/Big Picture