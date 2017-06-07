‘Wonder Woman’ Tops Golden Trailer Awards; ‘LEGO Batman’, ‘Baby Driver’ Trailers Take Trophies

0

The 2017 Golden Trailer Awards have been handed out, recognizing the very best in movie marketing. Warner Bros. was the big winner of the night with 26 trophies in total, with Wonder Woman taking the top honor of Best of Show as well as Best Fantasy/Adventure Trailer. The LEGO Batman Movie took the most trophies in total—five in all—proving that when it comes to movie trailers, Warner Bros. has still got it.

But the love was spread around the various categories. Baby Driver rightfully took home Best Action, while Best Horror went to IT and Best Drama went to Dunkirk. When it comes to teasers, Blade Runner 2049 was tops, and Logan was recognized for Best Music. There’s even love for the underrated A Cure for Wellness, which won Best Thriller.

The Golden Trailer Awards also recognize the best in poster-making, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi won Best Fantasy/Adventure Poster, The Nice Guys won Best Comedy Poster, and Kong: Skull Island won Best Teaser Poster.

Check out a couple of the award-winning trailers below, followed by the full list of winners.