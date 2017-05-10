‘Snatched': Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn on the Big Screen Return of a Comedy Icon

0

If you’ve noticed a particular lack of shine in the world over the last fifteen years, it’s probably because comedy legend Goldie Hawn hasn’t lent her comedic talents to a film since 2002. Thankfully, the drought is over and Hawn returns to the screen this weekend in Snatched, the R-rated comedy from 50/50 and Warm Bodies director Johnathan Levine that delivers adventure, heartwarming mother-daughter bonding, and plenty of raunchy humor along the way.

The film stars Amy Schumer as Emily Middleton, a woman who finds herself bottoming out in life when she’s fired from her menial job and dumped by her boyfriend on the eve of an exotic vacation. With two non-refundable tickets in hand, Emily invites her mother Linda (Hawn), a reclusive woman living with her cats and agoraphobic son (Ike Barinholtz). While their opposing personalities cause plenty of conflict, the Middleton women have to find a way to work together when they’re kidnapped in the midst of paradise and have to find their way home.

With Snatched landing in theaters just in time for Mother’s Day, the folks at 20th Century Fox embraced the mom-com spirit and invited my lovely mother and best friend Laura Foutch (a self-professed diehard Goldie Hawn fan) to join me at the junket for interviews. While there, we chatted with the on-screen mother/daughter duo about what it took to get Hawn back on screen, what Schumer learned working with a comedy icon, and if this means we’ll be lucky enough to see Hawn in another movie soon.

From screenwriter Katie Dippold and producer Paul Feige, the duo behind The Heat and Ghostbusters, Snatched also stars Joan Cusack, Wanda Sykes, and Christopher Meloni and arrives in theaters on May 12th. Watch our full interview above.

Here’s the official synopsis for Snatched: