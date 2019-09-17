‘Good Boys’ Digital and Blu-ray Release Date, Details Revealed

0

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced when Good Boys will be released on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. The mid-budget R-rated comedy stars Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams as a group of pre-teens whose attempts to prepare for their first kissing party go hilariously and disastrously awry.

Thanks to a press release from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, we know Good Boys arrives on digital on October 29. It will later be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and On Demand on November 12. Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, this comedy has done well in theaters since it premiered on August 16. To date, the film has made over $73 million domestically and a jaw-dropping $91 million worldwide. Box office totals like that, plus its 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, confirm this is an audience-approved movie that is well worth your investment in it as a purchase or rental.

As if those numbers weren’t impressive enough, then maybe you should take into consideration all of the bonus features that accompany the digital, DVD, and Blu-ray versions of Good Boys. Fans of a commentary track will be pleased to learn that there will be one from Stupnitsky and producer/co-writer Lee Eisenberg available to listen to. Another treasure trove of goodness lies in the slew of deleted and extended scenes you can tuck into — there are 11! There’s also a gag reel (as you might expect, especially for a comedy), an unrated alternate ending, and a handful of featurettes including Tremblay showing off his hometown of Vancouver (where Good Boys was filmed), the casting process to make sure the young male cast had the right chemistry on screen, and what is surely an interesting featurette about how the cast and crew navigated some of the dicier dialogue when it was kids who were delivering it.

Check out all of the fun bonus features on the digital, DVD, and Blu-ray versions of Good Boys below and make sure you scoop it up on digital on October 29 or DVD and/or Blu-ray on November 12.

DIGITAL / DVD / BLU-RAY BONUS FEATURES