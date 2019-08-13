‘Good Boys’: Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon & Keith Williams on What They Were Nervous to Film

0

With directors Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky’s extremely funny R-rated comedy, Good Boys, opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith Williams for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Good Boys is about a group of 12-year-old friends (Tremblay, Noon & Williams) who accidentally destroy the drone belonging to Tremblay’s dad (Will Forte) and get wrapped up in a string of misadventures as they try to replace it before Max’s dad gets home. While I don’t want to spoil all the crazy stuff that happens in the movie, I promise you Good Boys will make you laugh like a crazy person. Absolutely recommended. For more on the film, you can read Eric Vespe’s review.

During the interview, Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith Williams talked about what they were nervous to do on set, if they’ve ever seen a Rated-R movie, how they’re all playing Fortnite, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon & Keith Williams:

Have they ever seen a rated r movie?

Were they ever nervous on set with some of the things they had to do?

Are they on a group text talking all the time?

Fortnite talk.

Here’s the official synopsis for Good Boys: