‘Good Boys’: Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon & Keith Williams on What They Were Nervous to Film

–
With directors Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky’s extremely funny R-rated comedy, Good Boys, opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith Williams for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Good Boys is about a group of 12-year-old friends (Tremblay, Noon & Williams) who accidentally destroy the drone belonging to Tremblay’s dad (Will Forte) and get wrapped up in a string of misadventures as they try to replace it before Max’s dad gets home. While I don’t want to spoil all the crazy stuff that happens in the movie, I promise you Good Boys will make you laugh like a crazy person. Absolutely recommended. For more on the film, you can read Eric Vespe’s review.
During the interview, Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith Williams talked about what they were nervous to do on set, if they’ve ever seen a Rated-R movie, how they’re all playing Fortnite, and more.
Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.
Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon & Keith Williams:
- Have they ever seen a rated r movie?
- Were they ever nervous on set with some of the things they had to do?
- Are they on a group text talking all the time?
- Fortnite talk.
Here’s the official synopsis for Good Boys:
Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party take on sixth grade hard in the outrageous comedy, Good Boys.
–
After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Room’s Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams, Fox’s The Last Man On Earth) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door.
–
But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Life of the Party’s Molly Gordon and Ocean’s Eight’s Midori Francis).