‘Good Boys’ Directors on Making a Super R-Rated Comedy with Kids

0

–

With the extremely funny R-rated comedy, Good Boys, opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with directors Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky’s for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Good Boys is about a group of 12-year-old friends (Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith Williams) who accidentally destroy the drone belonging to Tremblay’s dad (Will Forte) and get wrapped up in a string of misadventures as they try to replace it before Max’s dad gets home. While I don’t want to spoil all the crazy stuff that happens in the movie, I promise you Good Boys will make you laugh like a crazy person. Absolutely recommended. For more on the film, you can read Eric Vespe’s review.

During the interview, Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky talked about what was the toughest stuff to do with the kids, if anyone ever told them what they were doing went too far, deleted scenes, what they learned from early screenings, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Gene Stupnitsky & Lee Eisenberg:

What was tougher to do with the kids: the kissing scene or the sex toys?

Did anyone – from the studio to parents – ever say that is too far?

What did they learn in the editing room that impacted the finished film?

Will they do an extended cut on Blu-ray?

What was the test screening process like?

Here’s the official synopsis for Good Boys: