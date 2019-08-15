Molly Gordon on ‘Good Boys’ and Making a Film That’s Inappropriate for Children

–
With directors Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky’s extremely funny R-rated comedy, Good Boys, now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Molly Gordon for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Good Boys is about a group of 12-year-old friends (Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith Williams) who accidentally destroy the drone belonging to Tremblay’s dad (Will Forte) and get wrapped up in a string of misadventures as they try to replace it before Max’s dad gets home. While I don’t want to spoil all the crazy stuff that happens in the movie, I promise you Good Boys will make you laugh like a crazy person. Absolutely recommended. For more on the film, you can read Eric Vespe’s review.
During the interview, Molly Gordon talked about her reaction reading the script, what it was like not being the youngest person on set, if the kids ever asked her to explain anything, memorable moments from filming, and more.
Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.
Molly Gordon:
- What is it like not being the youngest person on set?
- Her reaction to reading the script for the first time.
- Did the kids ever ask her to explain anything in real life?
- What’s a day or two she will always remember from making the film?
Here’s the official synopsis for Good Boys:
Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party take on sixth grade hard in the outrageous comedy, Good Boys.
After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Room’s Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams, Fox’s The Last Man On Earth) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door.
But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Life of the Party’s Molly Gordon and Ocean’s Eight’s Midori Francis).