Protest Group Demands That Netflix Cancels ‘Good Omens’ … Which Is an Amazon Show

Even Neil Gaiman and the late, great Terry Pratchett themselves would have been hard pressed to come up with something quite so perfect in its irony and hilarity. The six-episode TV series adaptation of their collaboration Good Omens, which launched at the tail-end of May, is now the subject of a protest by a Christian group demanding that Netflix take down the “blasphemous” show. The first problem is … Good Omens is an Amazon production.

The rest of the problems are legion. Some 20,000+ folks who likely never saw Good Omens and just as likely think “Netflix” is a catch-all term for any streaming content provider blindly or willfully signed said petition. The protest and petition itself has since been updated to correct the oversight (though they’ve kept Netflix in their URL since I’m sure it’s been a click-worthy post for them), but the Internet never forgets, so the flub still stands. As The Guardian reported, these are the same folks who protested a brand of ice cream named “Sweet Jesus.”

If nothing else, they’ve got a very savvy marketing team over there, promoting the very chill book, “Return to Order: From a Frenzied Economy to an Organic Christian Society–Where We’ve Been, How We Got Here and Where We Need to Go“ by John Horvat II. Gaiman and Amazon responded in pitch-perfect fashion.

Here’s Gaiman’s response to the silliness:

I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really. https://t.co/8WNxCY1YmV — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 19, 2019

This is so beautiful… Promise me you won't tell them? https://t.co/thYTOG7GBE — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 19, 2019

And more recently, Amazon piled on:

Hey @netflix, we'll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens. 😉 https://t.co/EJPmi9rL7g — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) June 20, 2019

Hopefully this funnels more folks on over to Amazon's Good Omens page to check out the series. It's a short run at only six episodes, and it's a blast.