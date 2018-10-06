First ‘Good Omens’ Trailer Teases a Delightful Apocalypse

0

The first trailer for Amazon’s six-part limited series Good Omens has arrived out of New York Comic Con and the end of the world as we know it has never been this cheeky. Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and the late, great Terry Pratchett, the series follows the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) as they race to stop the apocalypse in the days after the birth of the Anti-Christ.

While that doesn’t sound like a good time, this trailer looks downright delightful, which is in keeping with the overall tone of Gaiman and Pratchett’s book. The teaser—and the show itself—rests of the chemistry between Sheen and Tennant, which looks whip-sharp in the footage so far. Plus, that wig atop Tennant’s head looks like a cross between Jim Morrison and Bill Nighy in Love, Actually and I am 100% here for all of it.

What the trailer does not reveal, unfortunately, is Jon Hamm, who will play the Archangel Gabriel, or Oscar-winner Frances McDormand, who is providing the voice of God.

Gaiman himself is serving as showrunner on the series, while Douglas Mackinnon—a prolific Doctor Who director who also helmed an episode of Sherlock—will be in the director’s here.

Check out the trailer below. Good Omen—which also stars Mark Gatiss, Paul Kaye, and Sam Taylor Buck and—hits Amazon in 2019.

Here is the official synopsis for Good Omens: