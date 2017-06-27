‘Good Time': Robert Pattinson Races Against the Clock in New Trailer

0

A24 has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming crime thriller Good Time. The film hails from Heaven Knows What filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie and stars Robert Pattinson as a robber who finds himself desperate for cash when a botched robbery lands his younger brother in prison. The events take place over the course of one night on the streets of New York City, but as you can see from the trailer, there’s a hypnotic vibe to the proceedings, as Pattinson’s character grows more and more desperate.

This new trailer offers a more comprehensive look at the film, which appears to revel in the underbelly of New York City while giving Pattinson the chance to shine. The movie received a positive response out of its Cannes Film Festival premiere (read our review right here), and I’m curious to see how heavily it tackles issues relating to the bonding problems in the U.S.—essentially if you’re poor, you stay in jail.

Check out the new Good Time trailer below. Featuring original music from OneOhTrix Point Never and Iggy Pop, the film also stars Benny Safdie, Barkhad Abdi, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Good Time opens in theaters on August 11th.