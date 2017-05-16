‘Good Time’ Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is on the Run in A24 Crime Drama

0

A24 has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming crime thriller Good Time. The film hails from Heaven Knows What filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie and stars Robert Pattinson as a robber who finds himself desperate for cash when a botched robbery lands his younger brother in prison. The events take place over the course of one night on the streets of New York City, but as you can see from the trailer, there’s a hypnotic vibe to the proceedings, as Pattinson’s character grows more and more desperate.

Pattinson has really carved out a fascinating career post-Twilight (same goes for Kristen Stewart). Instead of seizing upon his superstardom and tackling a superhero movie or leading action franchises, he’s opted to work with interesting auteur filmmakers on challenging, often niche films. Just this year he’s coming off of James Gray’s heralded The Lost City of Z, and now we’ve got Good Time to look forward to.

In true A24 fashion this trailer makes the viewer very curious about just what this film really is. We’ll know sooner rather than later as Good Time is premiering first In Competition at the Cannes Film Festival next week.

Check out the Good Time trailer below. Featuring original music from OneOhTrix Point Never and Iggy Pop, the film also stars Benny Safdie, Barkhad Abdi, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Good Time opens in theaters on August 11th.