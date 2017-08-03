‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’: A New Trailer Gets to the Heart of Winnie the Pooh

0

If you need a palate cleanser from superhero cinema and summer blockbusters, a new trailer for Goodbye Christopher Robin is just the thing for you. Like the previously released trailer for the Fox Searchlight film, this cut highlights the relationship between the title character and his famous author father, A.A. Milne, and explores the creation of Winnie the Pooh and his pals. However, this trailer does a better job of showing both the effect that the traumatic experiences of World War I have on Milne along with the changes that the Milne family undergo when fame and success catches them unawares. It’s a wonderful trailer for what looks to be a heart-warming tear-jerker of a film.

Directed by Simon Curtis (Woman in Gold), Goodbye Christopher Robin stars Domhnall Gleeson as author A.A. Milne alongside Will Tilston as his son and Margot Robbie as Milne’s wife Daphne, with Kelly MacDonald playing Christopher Robin’s nanny, Olive. UK residents can see the film in theaters starting September 29th while American audiences will be treated to the tale on October 13th.

Check out the new trailer for Goodbye Christopher Robin below (via People):

Here’s the official synopsis:

GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston), whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?

