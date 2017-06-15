‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ Trailer Is a Sweet Tribute to the Creation of Winnie-the-Pooh

0

Set in the aftermath of WWI, Goodbye Christopher Robin chronicles the life of author A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son (Will Tilston) as they created the world of Winnie-the-Pooh, which helped mitigate a pervasive post-war sadness. Margot Robbie co-stars as Milne’s wife, and Kelly MacDonald (who is heard but only briefly seen in the trailer) plays Christopher Robin’s nanny. Based on a true story, the movie looks like a heartwarming and visually sumptuous biopic of the author of one of the most beloved children’s franchises.

In many ways, the style and the story remind me of Finding Neverland, which reduces me to tears every time I watch it. I have little doubt this will do the same, especially because I love Milne’s work even more than J.M. Barrie’s (Finding Neverland is just a great movie, what can I say?)

Check out the trailer below:

What the trailer doesn’t show, but the synopsis (below) alludes to is that the mega fame and success that befalls the Milne family in the wake of the Winnie-the-Pooh’s success may cost the family some of their newfound happiness. Regardless of what happens though, I’m telling you, we’re all going to be in tears.

The film is set to premiere in the UK this September, and the US November 10th.