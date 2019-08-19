Google Stadia Adds ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and More to Its Growing Games Selection

0

Google Stadia may have just added to its value for gamers with the announcement of even more titles being added to its selection of games. The news arrives during Gamescom 2019, a major event which focuses on the latest developments and forthcoming projects from the gaming world.

Per THR, among the many games available to Google Stadia subscribers upon launch will be Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt. This is a big one for gamers and will no doubt help convince even the most hesitant prospective subscribers to take the plunge and sign up for Google Stadia. Even though he’s a minor character, Keanu Reeves‘ role in Cyberpunk 2077 made waves when it was first announced earlier this year at E3. The Reeves factor, combined with how highly-anticipated this sci-fi action game (which has been in the works since it was announced in May 2012), will likely also sell prospective subscribers.

Cyberpunk 2077 may be the biggest addition to the growing list of Google Stadia games (which was already sizeable when the gaming platform was announced earlier this summer) but it’s definitely not the only one being added. Other newbies include Watch Dogs: Legion, Orcs Must Die! (a Google Stadia exclusive), and indie hits Kine and Superhot. These titles join an already enticing selection, which includes Destiny 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Mortal Kombat 11, and the Tomb Raider trilogy. All of the games will be free for Stadia subscribers.

Google Stadia launches November 2019. Check out the full list of available games coming to the platform: