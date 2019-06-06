New Details on Google Stadia’s Pricing, Game Titles, and Hardware Revealed

0

While the video game industry obviously shows no signs of slowing down, the way people play, share, and consume video game content has already changed. Thanks to streaming services like YouTube, Twitch, and the like, players around the world can share their couch with virtual audiences of tens of thousands of viewers they’ll likely never meet IRL. Streaming has become a massive business unto itself with superstars emerging from relative obscurity, signing with major talent reps, and landing multimillion-dollar sponsorship deals. And yet those games that are being played and streamed the world over are still rooted in personal hardware, be it PCs, consoles, or mobile devices.

Google is looking to change all that. Their new gaming service, Google Stadia, opts to put a controller in the gamer’s grip while taking the burden of PC/console ownership and updates off their hands. This “Gaming as a Service”, “cloud-gaming”, whatever you want to call it, looks to be the next big leap in the evolution of the video game industry. (Stadia isn’t the first–Shadow’s been around for a little while now–but they’re looking to be the biggest with the might of Google behind them.) And with new details for Google Stadia recently revealed, the platform’s low entry price and reasonable monthly subscription rate (including a free option with presumed data-collecting caveats) could be an absolute game-changer.

Check out the first Stadia Connect video to get the details ahead of E3:

Some news can’t wait for E3. Watch our first ever Stadia Connect June 6, 2019 at 9AM PDT/6PM CET as we reveal more Stadia news, including pricing, games, and launch details. #StadiaConnect is a series that gives you a look at Stadia news, events, new games, bonus features & more.

Today, the Google Store unveiled some early details about Google Stadia, specifically listing out the available hardware, basic requirements for home gamers, an early list of available titles, and price points, as well as a newly launched option to pre-order. If you pre-order now for the Stadia’s November release, you’ll get in on the Founder’s Edition, which includes a limited-edition controller and Chromecast Ultra, three months of Stadia Pro subscription, and a three-month buddy pass to share the Pro subscription with a friend. However, if you don’t want to pay the $130 price tag, you can wait until the launch of the free, base version of the service in 2020.

If you opt to continue the Pro service, it’ll run you $9.99 a month. Here’s what you get: free games (which remain accessible as long as members maintain their membership) and discounts on game purchases. At launch, the Pro service will include access to Destiny 2, which includes the base game, all previous add-ons, the new “Shadowkeep” expansion, and the annual pass. (Not coincidentally, Bungie just announced that a new free-to-play version of Destiny 2 known as “New Light” will be arriving on Steam and Stadia, and pretty much everywhere else you can already play it, this fall, timed with the new expansion on September 17th.)

Another notable title coming to Stadia is the previously unannounced Baldur’s Gate 3. All early announced available game titles include:

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

DOOM Eternal

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Destiny 2

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Baldur’s Gate 3

Metro Exodus

Thumper

GRID

SAMURAI SHODOWN

Football Manager 2020

Get Packed

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Crew 2

The Division 2

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Trials Rising

NBA 2K

Borderlands 3

Farming Simulator 19

Mortal Kombat 11

Rage 2

FINAL FANTASY XV

Gylt

Tomb Raider Trilogy

Darksiders Genesis

Just Dance 2020

Stay tuned for more on Google Stadia as we get more information!