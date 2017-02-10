‘Goon: Last of the Enforcers’: New Trailer Gets Seann William Scott Brawling Again

0

A new Goon: Last of the Enforcers trailer has gone online. The sequel to the 2011 cult comedy sees Seann William Scott return as Doug “The Thug” Glatt, who must learn who how to fight again with the help of his old rival Ross “The Boss” Rhea (Liev Schreiber) so he can get back on the ice, support his wife (Alison Pill) and newborn child, and protect his teammates from a cocky newcomer (Wyatt Russell).

The trailer, which definitely shows too much of the plot, makes it look like the sequel will be as charming as the original. Here’s hoping that Jay Baruchel, who makes his directorial debut on the comedy sequel, can bring the same mix of surprising sweetness and filthy jokes.

Click here to check out the Goon: Last of the Enforcers trailer. We’ll update the article with an embed when one becomes available. The film opens in Canada on March 17th (no U.S. release date has been announced) and also stars Kim Coates and Elisha Cuthbert.

Here’s the official synopsis for Goon: Last of the Enforcers: