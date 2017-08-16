Exclusive: ‘Goon: Last of the Enforcers’ Red-Band Trailer Relishes Its R-Rating

-
Today, we’re pleased to debut a new red-band trailer for Goon: Last of the Enforcers. Jay Baruchel’s sequel follows Doug “The Thug” Glatt (Seann William Scott), who must learn who how to fight again with the help of his old rival Ross “The Boss” Rhea (Liev Schreiber) so he can get back on the ice, support his wife (Alison Pill) and newborn child, and protect his teammates from a cocky newcomer (Wyatt Russell).
Judging by this short trailer, the upcoming sequel has lost none of the humor of the original. You’ve still got Scott’s charm, the filthy language, and the hockey hijinks. These are movies built to become cult comedies, and I have high hopes that Last of the Enforcers will be as funny and charming as the original.
Check out the Goon: Last of the Enforcers red-band trailer above. The film hits select theaters, VOD, and Digital HD on September 1st and also stars Kim Coates and Elisha Cuthbert.
Here’s the official synopsis for Goon: Last of the Enforcers:
It’s a new day for the Halifax Highlanders. A pro lockout has reunited old teammates and brought a crew of new players to the bench; notably missing from the line-up, however, is everyone’s favourite enforcer and heart of the team, Doug “The Thug” Glatt. Sidelined after one too many hits and now married with a baby on the way, Doug is hanging up his skates and settling into life as an insurance salesman. But when Doug’s nemesis, Anders Cain, is made captain of the Highlanders and new ownership threatens to tear his team apart, Doug is compelled back into action.
Ignoring the wishes of wife Eva, Doug heads to the rink, discovering an unlikely training partner in fellow retired enforcer and one-time archrival, Ross “The Boss” Rhea.
Together with grit, passion and unrivaled loyalty, they will grind out one last chance to do what they do best…protect their team.