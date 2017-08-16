Exclusive: ‘Goon: Last of the Enforcers’ Red-Band Trailer Relishes Its R-Rating

0

Today, we’re pleased to debut a new red-band trailer for Goon: Last of the Enforcers. Jay Baruchel’s sequel follows Doug “The Thug” Glatt (Seann William Scott), who must learn who how to fight again with the help of his old rival Ross “The Boss” Rhea (Liev Schreiber) so he can get back on the ice, support his wife (Alison Pill) and newborn child, and protect his teammates from a cocky newcomer (Wyatt Russell).

Judging by this short trailer, the upcoming sequel has lost none of the humor of the original. You’ve still got Scott’s charm, the filthy language, and the hockey hijinks. These are movies built to become cult comedies, and I have high hopes that Last of the Enforcers will be as funny and charming as the original.

Check out the Goon: Last of the Enforcers red-band trailer above. The film hits select theaters, VOD, and Digital HD on September 1st and also stars Kim Coates and Elisha Cuthbert.

