‘Goon: Last of the Enforcers’ Trailer Puts Doug-the-Thug Back on the Ice

Goon, the unexpectedly delightful Canadian sports comedy from 2011, is finally getting its sequel released. Though the movie already came out in Canada earlier this year, it will see a U.S. release date of September 1st in theaters and VOD. And today, we get a new trailer to celebrate its arrival, right in the middle of the hockey offseason drought.

Goon: Last of the Enforcers will see the return of Seann William Scott as Doug “The Thug” Glatt, who able to return to the ice and his beloved Halifax Highlanders after a pro lockout. But Doug is also coming back from a major injury, one which causes him to seek the help of his old rival, Ross “The Boss” Rhea (Liev Schreiber). With Rhea’s help in learning to fight again, Doug sets out to save his team from him nemesis and questionable new ownership.

Written and directed by Man Seeking Woman‘s Jay Baruchel in his debut behind the camera (although he also appears in the film and wrote the original), the film also stars Alison Pill as Doug’s pregnant wife who is wary of his return to the ice, as well as Marc André Grondin, Wyatt Russell, Callum Keith Rennie, Jason Jones, Elisha Cuthbert and Kim Coates.

