New ‘Goosebumps 2’ Trailer Spoils a Major Cameo

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released one more Goosebumps 2 trailer, but this one spoils a major cameo from the sequel. The follow-up, titled Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, appeared to not feature the return of Jack Black’s R.L. Stine in all the previous previews, but this here trailer reveals that Black is indeed back, as the kids at the center of the story enlist Stine’s help when they unleash his book “Haunted Halloween” on their town.

Development on Goosebumps 2 was interesting. The sequel was announced, but we learned last December when Ari Sandel (The DUFF) signed on to direct that Sony was actually developing two Goosebumps sequels—one with Jack Black, and one without. There were scheduling concerns involving Black (likely to do with The House with a Clock in Its Walls), but Sony was also looking to cut costs on the follow-up since the first Goosebumps was only a modest hit with $150 million worldwide. It looked as though Sony went forward with the Black-less Goosebumps 2, but as we can see in this trailer, they found a way to bring Black back after all—albeit in something of a cameo role.

Indeed, Black isn’t officially listed as a cast member of Goosebumps 2, so this is a secret cameo that Sony just decided to spoil. To be fair, the trailers thus far have lacked the charm that made the first movie so appealing, so perhaps they’re reaching a bit to get folks out to the theater.

Regardless, take a look at the new Goosebumps 2 trailer below, now with 100% more Jack Black. The film stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris, Chris Parnell, and Ken Jeong. Goosebumps 2 opens in theaters on October 12th.