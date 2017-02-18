‘A Cure for Wellness’ Director Gore Verbinski on the Business of Casting Spells

0

With A Cure for Wellness currently in theaters, I sat down with director Gore Verbinski for an exclusive video interview about his eerie, enigmatic new movie. He talked about his editing process, spending five months filming around Europe, how he’s in the business of casting spells, how his team achieved the great cinematography, and a lot more.

If you’re not familiar with A Cure for Wellness, it’s based on an original idea by Verbinski and screenwriter Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road), about an ambitious young executive (Dane DeHaan) who is sent to the Swiss Alps to retrieve his company’s CEO from a mysterious “wellness center.” At the remote location, he soon realizes the spa’s treatments are not what they seem. The film also stars Jason Isaacs and Mia Goth.

Check out what Verbinski had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the trailer and synopsis.