‘Get Out’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations; James Franco, Adam Sandler Score Best Actor Nods

0

In case you haven’t noticed, awards season is in full swing. I’ve been rolling out my early Oscar predictions all week, and today the nominations were announced for the 27th Annual IFP Gotham Awards, which kicks off awards season each year by honoring the very best in independent filmmaking. The Gotham Awards are also where some smaller movies can get a boost in profile right before the bevy of awards ceremonies begin, and somewhat surprisingly today’s Gotham nominations are led by a movie that came out in January: Get Out. Indeed, Jordan Peele’s social thriller scored four nominations in total, including Best Feature, Director, Screenplay, and Actor for Daniel Kauuya.

Also scoring notice are the critical darling Call Me By Your Name and the Robert Pattinson-led Good Time, as well as Sean Baker’s emotionally devastating The Florida Project and the darkly comedic Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya, for which Margot Robbie scored a Best Actress nomination. And the terrific Netflix original film Mudbound gets a well-deserved boost with a Special Jury Award for its acting ensemble.

Check out the full list of nominees below. The Gotham Awards ceremony will be held on November 27th.

Best Feature

Call Me by Your Name

Luca Guadagnino, director; Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Florida Project

Sean Baker, director; Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou, producers (A24)

Get Out

Jordan Peele, director; Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jordan Peele, producers (Universal Pictures)



Good Time

Josh and Benny Safdie, directors; Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, producers (A24)

I, Tonya

Craig Gillespie, director; Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, producers (NEON)

Best Documentary



Ex Libris – The New York Public Library

Frederick Wiseman, director and producer (Zipporah Films)

Rat Film

Theo Anthony, director; Riel Roch-Decter, Sebastian Pardo, producers (MEMORY and Cinema Guild)

Strong Island

Yance Ford, director; Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes, producers (Netflix)

Whose Streets?

Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, directors; Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, Jennifer MacArthur, Flannery Miller, producers (Magnolia Pictures)

The Work

Jairus McLeary, director; Alice Henty, Eon McLeary, Jairus McLeary, Miles McLeary, producers (The Orchard and First Look Media)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Betts for Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics)

Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird (A24)

Kogonada for Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Jordan Peele for Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Joshua Z Weinstein for Menashe (A24)

Best Screenplay

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (Amazon Studios)

Brad’s Status, Mike White (Amazon Studios)

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Columbus, Kogonada (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Get Out, Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures)

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig (A24)

Best Actor*



Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project (A24)

James Franco in The Disaster Artist (A24)

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Robert Pattinson in Good Time (A24)

Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix)

Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Actress*