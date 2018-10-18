‘The Favourite’, ‘Hereditary’, and ‘First Reformed’ Lead Gotham Awards Nominations

0

Phase Two of awards season has now kicked into gear, as the first awards body of the season has weighed in with their nominations. Phase One was the fall film festival circuit, where various films got first looks in front of critics, but today the nominations were announced for the 28th Annual IFP Gotham Awards, which are presented to independent features and series. They are voted on by 27 writers, critics, and programmers.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ critically acclaimed period drama/comedy The Favourite scored nominations for Best Feature and Best Screenplay, as well as special Gotham Jury Award to Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz for their ensemble performance in the film. Fellow Best Feature nominees include First Reformed, If Beale Street Could Talk, Madeline’s Madeline, and The Rider, while the horror hit Hereditary scored nominations for Breakthrough Director and Best Actress for Toni Collette.

Additionally, it’s almost as if Gotham voters read the mind of Collider’s Matt Goldberg, who wrote just yesterday about how Kathryn Hahn gives one of the year’s best performances in the Netflix drama Private Life. She earned a Best Actress nomination from the Gotham Awards today.

On the TV side, Sharp Objects, Big Mouth, Killing Eve, and Ryan Murphy’s Pose lead a diverse range of nominees.

Check out the full list of Gotham Awards nominations below. The winners will be announced in a ceremony in New York City on November 26th.

Best Feature

The Favourite

Yorgos Lanthimos, director; Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Yorgos Lanthimos, producers (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

First Reformed

Paul Schrader, director; Jack Binder, Greg Clark, Victoria Hill, Gary Hamilton, Deepak Sikka, Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Frank Murray, producers (A24)

If Beale Street Could Talk

Barry Jenkins, director; Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy, Barry Jenkins, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Megan Ellison, producers (Annapurna Pictures)

Madeline’s Madeline

Josephine Decker, director; Krista Parris, Elizabeth Rao, producers (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

The Rider

Chloé Zhao, director; Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Mollye Asher, Chloé Zhao, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Documentary

Bisbee ‘17

Robert Greene, producer; Douglas Tirola, Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, producers (4th Row Films)

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

RaMell Ross, director; RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes, Su Kim, producers (The Cinema Guild)

Minding the Gap

Bing Liu, director; Diane Quon, Bing Liu, producers (Hulu & Magnolia Pictures)

Shirkers

Sandi Tan, director; Sandi Tan, Jessica Levin, Maya Rudolph, producers (Netflix)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Morgan Neville, director; Morgan Neville, Caryn Capotosto, Nicholas Ma, producers (Focus Features)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Ari Aster for Hereditary (A24)

Bo Burnham for Eighth Grade (A24)

Jennifer Fox for The Tale (HBO)

Crystal Moselle for Skate Kitchen (Magnolia Pictures)

Boots Riley for Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

Best Screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

First Reformed, Paul Schrader (A24)

Private Life, Tamara Jenkins (Netflix)

Support the Girls, Andrew Bujalski (Magnolia Pictures)

Thoroughbreds, Cory Finley (Focus Features)

Best Actor

Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Ben Foster in Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street)

Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Ethan Hawke in First Reformed (A24)

Lakeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

Best Actress*

Glenn Close in The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics)

Toni Collette in Hereditary (A24)

Kathryn Hahn in Private Life (Netflix)

Regina Hall in Support the Girls (Magnolia Pictures)

Michelle Pfeiffer in Where is Kyra? (Paladin and Great Point Media)

*The 2018 Best Actress nominating committee also voted to award a special Gotham Jury Award to Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz for their ensemble performance in The Favourite. (Fox Searchlight Pictures)