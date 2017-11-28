‘Call Me By Your Name’ Wins Best Feature at Gotham Awards; Franco Takes Best Actor

0

Awards season is now officially into the “awards” phase, as the Gotham Awards kicked off last night in cheery fashion. The New York-based ceremony celebrates the makers of independent film and has become an early staple of the season, with the last three Best Feature winners in a row going on to win the Best Picture Oscar. Now there’s no voter overlap so that doesn’t mean much in and of itself, but it is a reflection of how indies have dominated the Academy Awards in recent years.

The critically acclaimed Call Me by Your Name got its season off to a terrific start last night, taking home the Best Feature prize as well as the Breakthrough Actor award for Timothée Chalamet. But it was a close call when it came to the big award as Get Out had been dominating all night, taking home Best Director and Screenplay for Jordan Peele as well as the Audience Award. Anyone who thinks Get Out isn’t a major Oscar movie should take this as a wakeup call—it’s a big deal, and it’s going to be a big deal for the next few months.

Elsewhere Saoirse Ronan picked up Best Actress for her brilliant turn in Lady Bird, while James Franco deservedly nabbed the Best Actor trophy for his phenomenal work in The Disaster Artist, which I do really hope is a harbinger of recognition to come. Franco’s done a lot over the past few years, but this is quite possibly his best performance to date.

Check out the full list of Gotham Awards winners below and check back later for the National Board of Review’s end-of-year honors. Then next week we’ve got the Critics Choice nominations and AFI Awards. It’s happening, folks!

Best Feature

Call Me by Your Name

Luca Guadagnino, director; Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman, producers (Sony Pictures Classics) – WINNER

The Florida Project

Sean Baker, director; Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou, producers (A24)

Get Out

Jordan Peele, director; Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jordan Peele, producers (Universal Pictures)



Good Time

Josh and Benny Safdie, directors; Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, producers (A24)

I, Tonya

Craig Gillespie, director; Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, producers (NEON)

Best Documentary



Ex Libris – The New York Public Library

Frederick Wiseman, director and producer (Zipporah Films)

Rat Film

Theo Anthony, director; Riel Roch-Decter, Sebastian Pardo, producers (MEMORY and Cinema Guild)

Strong Island

Yance Ford, director; Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes, producers (Netflix) – WINNER

Whose Streets?

Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, directors; Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, Jennifer MacArthur, Flannery Miller, producers (Magnolia Pictures)

The Work

Jairus McLeary, director; Alice Henty, Eon McLeary, Jairus McLeary, Miles McLeary, producers (The Orchard and First Look Media)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Betts for Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics)

Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird (A24)

Kogonada for Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Jordan Peele for Get Out (Universal Pictures) – WINNER

Joshua Z Weinstein for Menashe (A24)

Best Screenplay

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (Amazon Studios)

Brad’s Status, Mike White (Amazon Studios)

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Columbus, Kogonada (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Get Out, Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures) – WINNER

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig (A24)

Best Actor*



Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project (A24)

James Franco in The Disaster Artist (A24) – WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Robert Pattinson in Good Time (A24)

Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix)

Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Actress*

Melanie Lynskey in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (Netflix)

Haley Lu Richardson in Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya (NEON)

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird (A24) – WINNER

Lois Smith in Marjorie Prime (FilmRise)

Breakthrough Actor



Mary J. Blige in Mudbound (Netflix)

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics) – WINNER

Harris Dickinson in Beach Rats (NEON)

Kelvin Harrison, Jr. in It Comes at Night (A24)

Brooklynn Prince in The Florida Project (A24)