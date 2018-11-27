Gotham Awards: ‘The Rider’ Surprises with Best Picture; Collette and Hawke Win Acting

0

The first awards ceremony of the season, the Gotham Awards, took place last night, ushering in our first official winners of the year. The Gotham Awards honor the makers of independent films, and while favorites like If Beale Street Could Talk and The Favourite were up for Best Feature, it was Chloe Zhao’s critically acclaimed cowboy drama The Rider that took home the top prize in a bit of an upset. Zhao’s film made a significant impact when it was released earlier this year, so much so that Marvel Studios signed her to helm an Eternals movie, but The Rider hasn’t really been in the awards mix for most prognosticators recently. That may have to change.

Elsewhere, the winners of the acting prizes were top notch. Toni Collette won Best Actress for Hereditary, a performance that’s been garnering acclaim since the film was first released earlier this year. And Ethan Hawke won Best Actor for his stirring role in First Reformed, which also took home Best Screenplay for Paul Schrader.

Check out the full list of Gotham Awards winners below, and buckle up—the critics groups will be weighing in on the best of the best over the next few weeks.

BEST FEATURE

The Rider

Chloé Zhao, director; Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Mollye Asher, Chloé Zhao, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

AUDIENCE AWARD

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Morgan Neville, director; Morgan Neville, Caryn Capotosto, Nicholas Ma, producers (Focus Features)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

RaMell Ross, director; RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes, Su Kim, producers (The Cinema Guild)

BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

Bo Burnham for Eighth Grade (A24)

BEST SCREENPLAY

First Reformed, Paul Schrader (A24)

BEST ACTOR

Ethan Hawke in First Reformed (A24)

BEST ACTRESS

Toni Collette in Hereditary (A24)

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade (A24)

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORM

Killing Eve, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, executive producers (BBC America)

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORM

195 Lewis, Chanelle Aponte Pearson and Rae Leone Allen, creators