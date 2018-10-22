‘Gotham’s Version of Bane Revealed as Shane West Appears in Character

0

Fox’s Gotham is the gift that keeps on giving. It’s already given us Baby Bruce, whom the show has nudged incrementally forward on his dark, brooding, and brutal path to becoming Batman. It’s also given us very specific takes on infamous DC Comics’ rogues, including: multiple iterations of Poison Ivy who have varied in perceived hotness, age, and metamorphic sewer chemical exposure; Fake Jokers, one of whom has pulled his face off a la Face/Off and another who pulled the ol’ twin twist; and variations on Catwoman, Mr. Freeze, Penguin, Riddler, etc. But a new bruiser is joining the upcoming season when it returns in 2019, and he goes by the name of Eduardo Dorrance, better known as Bane.

Shane West (A Walk to Remember) will play the part in Season 5 of Gotham, but the first reveal of West in costume as Bane has already made its way online. It wasn’t from a leak or a telephoto lens of a paparazzo but from the show’s writer/producer Tze Chun. The character’s origin story has gone through the wringer in some of his live-action appearances to date, so we’ll see what the Gotham machine does to it; expect insanity. And as this first image suggests, Bane is likely going to keep his tech that lets him go toe to toe with Batman, though we’re sure we’re in for a few more surprises when he arrives on screen next year.

Check out the first look at Gotham‘s Bane below:

