This Week in Animation: First Trailer for ‘Gotham by Gaslight’ Descends

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

The biggest news of the week has to do with Warner Bros.’ latest animated DC Entertainment movie, Gotham by Gaslight, which just released its first atmospheric trailer. Animated TV news, or at least the stories we haven’t already covered in the links below, was in short supply this week, but there’s one big event happening tonight. Boomerang will premiere the two-part Season 2 finale of the super-speedy series Sonic Boom featuring Sonic the Hedgehog and his pals. On the web, Marvel and Funko continue their cross-promotional shenanigans with a new short featuring the Hulk and Black Widow.

Animated movie news was pretty busy this week. As Pixar’s musical movie Coco prepares for its U.S. release, it was announced that Disney/Pixar has teamed up with dozens of other organizations to help bring more music education into public schools. Opening next week are Sony’s Christmas movie The Star and the Oscar-hopeful The Breadwinner; both films have something new to show you below. Oh and don’t think Batman’s solo adventures are the only thing coming to Blu-ray, since a new commemorative edition of Justice League: The New Frontier is available now for the DC Comics fans on your holiday wish list!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!