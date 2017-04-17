New ‘Gotham’ Trailer Previews a City Being Torn Apart

0

The second half of Gotham Season 3 is nigh upon us, and a new trippy promo from Fox is previewing the war to come, and the “dark hero” who will rise. It looks like we’ll be seeing the first hints at Bruce Wayne’s (David Mazouz) transformation, as well as the return of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Fish Mooney, Hugo Strange (BD Wong) and Barnes / The Executioner (Michael Chiklis). Plus, we have a few teases of what The Riddler (Corey Michael Smith), Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) and Barbara (Erin Richards) might be up to as they come together for new trouble in the second half of the season.

Check out the new promo below:

Gotham returns Monday, April 24th on Fox. Stay tuned for more on Gotham, including some exclusive quotes from the cast on Ra’s al Ghul, the Riddler’s rise, and Penguin’s musical moment. For now, check out the synopses of the next two episodes:

In the all-new spring premiere, “Heroes Rise: How The Riddler Got His Name,” airing Monday, April 24(8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) convinces himself that he doesn’t need Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) to succeed and begins to introduce himself to Gotham as “The Riddler.” Bullock (Donal Logue) and Lucius Fox (Chris Chalk) get caught up in Nygma’s mind games, Gordon (Ben McKenzie) learns troubling news about his father’s death and the Court of Owls reveals its next move.