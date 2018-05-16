Watch: ‘Gotham’ Season 4 Finale Trailer Puts Pressure on Jim Gordon and Master Bruce

0

Gotham has run through the gamut of Batman villains in Season 4 and a good chunk of them are on display in the new trailer for the finale, “The Dark Knight: No Man’s Land.” Tomorrow’s final hour of the Fox series’ latest season promises to be Jim Gordon and Bruce Wayne’s toughest test so far, but don’t expect young Master Bruce to spontaneously transform into the Batman yet. The network just renewed the show for a fifth and final season which will (finally) focus on Bruce assuming his final form when it returns in the midseason.

But there’s still one hour left in Season 4 to enjoy! Be sure to tune into Fox on Thursday, May 17th at 8pm for the epic conclusion!

Check out this early look at Fox’s Gotham Season 4 finale:

Here’s the synopsis for the final hour, titled “A Dark Knight: No Man’s Land”:

Jeremiah (guest star Cameron Monaghan) warns a skeptical Gordon (Ben McKenzie) of more destruction coming Gotham’s way, and Gordon is forced to make a potentially devastating decision. Meanwhile, Barbara (Erin Richards) rallies together a team to secure her position, as alliances in the underworld shift and prove no one can be trusted. Then, Bruce (David Mazouz) is forced to come to terms with the future in the all-new “A Dark Knight: No Man’s Land” season finale episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, May 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

And if you’re just catching up on this season’s nutty story so far: