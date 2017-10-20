‘Gotham’: Say Hello to Professor Pyg in a New Promo … and a Musical to Come?

If you haven’t been keeping up with Fox’s Gotham, we don’t really blame you; it’s not great. But it is completely insane in a weirdly entertaining way and our own Vinnie Mancuso‘s episode recaps are a big bat-shaped cherry on top of that madness each and every week. One highlight of the Batman prequel series, this season especially, has been the willingness to include fringe villains alongside the usual rogues gallery. So even when they’re not done quite right or differ drastically from their comic book counterparts, it’s the closest thing that Bat-fans will get to seeing these characters in the flesh, characters like Solomon Grundy … and Professor Pyg.
Gotham has certainly come far since the days of the Balloon Man. Professor Pyg, a relatively new character introduced in 2007 in “Batman” #666, will make his live-action appearance for the first time on an upcoming episode. Michael Cerveris (The Mexican) will step into the surgical scrubs and pig mask on the next hour of Gotham, dubbed, “A Dark Knight: Hog Day Afternoon.” The Broadway star recently spoke to USA Today about his multi-episode role which will include, wait for it, a musical song-and-dance number. More on that in a moment, but first…
Check out the Professor Pyg promo:
Season Four of GOTHAM will witness the emergence of the criminal landscape for which Gotham City is best known, with JIM GORDON (Ben McKenzie) and HARVEY BULLOCK (Donal Logue) at the forefront of the fight against the most depraved and unhinged villains. While Gotham City fights for normalcy, a new hero will rise, as BRUCE WAYNE (David Mazouz) begins to assume responsibility for the city’s well-being. As the city sinks deeper into chaos, GOTHAM will continue to follow the evolving stories of the city’s most malevolent villains: THE PENGUIN (Robin Lord Taylor); EDWARD NYGMA/the future RIDDLER (Cory Michael Smith); SELINA KYLE/the future CATWOMAN (Camren Bicondova); BARBARA KEAN (Erin Richards), TABITHA GALAVAN/TIGRESS (Jessica Lucas) and BUTCH GILZEAN (Drew Powell). The series also will catch up with the future POISON IVY (Maggie Geha), who, after an encounter with a monster from Indian Hill, finds herself reborn as a young woman who’s harnessed the full power of her charms.