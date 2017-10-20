‘Gotham’: Say Hello to Professor Pyg in a New Promo … and a Musical to Come?

0

If you haven’t been keeping up with Fox’s Gotham, we don’t really blame you; it’s not great. But it is completely insane in a weirdly entertaining way and our own Vinnie Mancuso‘s episode recaps are a big bat-shaped cherry on top of that madness each and every week. One highlight of the Batman prequel series, this season especially, has been the willingness to include fringe villains alongside the usual rogues gallery. So even when they’re not done quite right or differ drastically from their comic book counterparts, it’s the closest thing that Bat-fans will get to seeing these characters in the flesh, characters like Solomon Grundy … and Professor Pyg.

Gotham has certainly come far since the days of the Balloon Man. Professor Pyg, a relatively new character introduced in 2007 in “Batman” #666, will make his live-action appearance for the first time on an upcoming episode. Michael Cerveris (The Mexican) will step into the surgical scrubs and pig mask on the next hour of Gotham, dubbed, “A Dark Knight: Hog Day Afternoon.” The Broadway star recently spoke to USA Today about his multi-episode role which will include, wait for it, a musical song-and-dance number. More on that in a moment, but first…

Check out the Professor Pyg promo: