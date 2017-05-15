Fox Reveals Fall Schedule: ‘Gotham’ Moves to Thursdays, ‘Gifted’ Gets Monday Debut

0

This morning, Fox executives held a conference call to announce their Fall schedule, new shows, and to answer questions about the network’s strategy moving forward. The biggest series on the horizon is The Gifted, which just debuted its first trailer. Matt Nix and Bryan Singer‘s X-Men TV show, which focuses on a family with mutant teens who are forced to go on the run, will premiere this Fall on Monday nights, with Lucifer as its lead-in. Gotham, which has always aired on Monday nights, will be moving to Thursdays to be paired with Seth MacFarlane‘s new series The Orville, with the network (as they described it) pushing for a male audience-dominated night of TV.

The Orville, which stars MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki, “is a live-action, one-hour series set 400 years in the future that follows the adventures of The Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship, as its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life.” It will be joined by another new scripted series this Fall, Ghosted, which will air on Sundays. Ghosted, starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott “is a single-camera, action-comedy about the partnership between two polar opposites – a cynical skeptic and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal, who are recruited to investigate unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles – all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.”

As for other schedule shifts, Lethal Weapon will now anchor Tuesdays and launch into The Mick (which Fox execs stressed they were very much behind) as well as Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Empire and Star have been reunited on Wednesdays, and are both set to run 18 episodes with a mid-season break.

Altogether, there are 17 returning shows and 6 new shows on Fox’s slate (most of which are produced by Fox — a trend we’re seeing more and more of), including the return of The X-Files for 10 episodes mid-season. Network execs also said that while 24: Legacy is not set to return at this time (star Corey Hawkins is currently on Broadway), it remains in the discussion, as does Prison Break (though they are not necessarily committed to either one). Despite some cryptic language, it also seems like Scream Queens is done, and that Fox does not have another unscripted musical event show (after concluding their run of American Idol) on the horizon.

Trailers for Fox’s new shows will be released this afternoon, so keep an eye on Collider! Here’s the full Fall schedule below:

FOX FALL 2017 SCHEDULE

(All Times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM LUCIFER

9:00-10:00 PM THE GIFTED (new)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM LETHAL WEAPON

9:00-9:30 PM THE MICK

9:30-10:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM EMPIRE

9:00-10:00 PM STAR

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM GOTHAM

9:00-10:00 PM THE ORVILLE (new)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN

9:00-10:00 PM THE EXORCIST

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY: FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL ON FOX

7:30-8:00 PM THE OT / BOB’S BURGERS

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTED (new)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM THE LAST MAN ON EARTH