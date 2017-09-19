‘Gotham’ Season 4 Trailer Sets the City’s Heroes Against Fear Itself

0

If you’re not caught up with Season 3 of Gotham, it’s probably best to avoid this new trailer for Season 4. Not only does this new video heralding the arrival of the Fox series’ latest season recap the events of last year’s adventures, it also teases the terror that’s to come to the title town. You’ve been warned.

For those of you who want to forge ahead, this “Dark Band” trailer revisits the insanity of Season 3 in order to remind you that, yes, ____ actually happened. Feel free to enter your own favorite moment there since Season 3 had a ton of them. Season 4 looks to continue the madness with the introduction of fear incarnate in Scarecrow. Luckily, Gotham’s young heroes are stepping up to the plate as well, though their support comes from some unexpected places…

Check out the new trailer for Gotham Season 4 below and be sure to tune in for the Season 4 premiere this Thursday, September 21st at 8pm on Fox:

A thrilling look at the dark knights that lie ahead in Season 4 of GOTHAM and an explosive look back at what got us to this point.

Here’s the Season 4 synopsis:

The origin story continues on Season Four of GOTHAM which premieres on a new day, Thursday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Season Four of GOTHAM will witness the emergence of the criminal landscape for which Gotham City is best known, with JIM GORDON (Ben McKenzie) and HARVEY BULLOCK (Donal Logue) at the forefront of the fight against the most depraved and unhinged villains. While Gotham City fights for normalcy, a new hero will rise, as BRUCE WAYNE (David Mazouz) begins to assume responsibility for the city’s well-being. As the city sinks deeper into chaos, GOTHAM will continue to follow the evolving stories of the city’s most malevolent villains: THE PENGUIN (Robin Lord Taylor); EDWARD NYGMA/the future RIDDLER (Cory Michael Smith); SELINA KYLE/the future CATWOMAN (Camren Bicondova); BARBARA KEAN (Erin Richards), TABITHA GALAVAN/TIGRESS (Jessica Lucas) and BUTCH GILZEAN (Drew Powell). The series also will catch up with the future POISON IVY (Maggie Geha), who, after an encounter with a monster from Indian Hill, finds herself reborn as a young woman who’s harnessed the full power of her charms.

