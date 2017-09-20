Heroes: New ‘Gotham’ Season 4 Trailer Breakdown

0

Welcome to the 168th episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Wednesday, September 20, 2017:

• Gotham Season 4 trailer has it all, and it all looks great!

• First The Punisher trailer released by Netflix

• Top 5 Pull List -All Trade Paperbacks/Hardcovers

• Graphic Novel Spotlight: “The Sword” by The Luna Brothers

• Minor Mutations: