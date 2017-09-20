Heroes: New ‘Gotham’ Season 4 Trailer Breakdown

Facebook Messenger

September 20, 2017

Welcome to the 168th episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Wednesday, September 20, 2017:

Gotham Season 4 trailer has it all, and it all looks great!

• First The Punisher trailer released by Netflix

• Top 5 Pull List -All Trade Paperbacks/Hardcovers

• Graphic Novel Spotlight: “The Sword” by The Luna Brothers

• Minor Mutations:

  • Marvel Studios re-explores Power Pack as Spy Kids like story after A4
  • Cable gets crazy in new picture from Deadpool 2
  • FOX’s The Gifted released a ton of new stills with rave reviews coming in
  • Brie Larson reports to set with Chris Evans for Untitled Avengers 4 film
  • Patty Jenkins felt Wonder Woman was too different to have a DCEU post-credits setup scene
  • Violent Netflix clip of The Punisher punishing!
