‘Gotham’ Sizzle Reel Finally Takes David Mazouz from Bruce Wayne to Batman

0

The Season 4 debut of Gotham is just about two months away, but attendees to Comic-Con got an early look at the upcoming run of the Fox drama. A new sizzle reel, nearly 6 minutes in length, spends the majority of that time revisiting Bruce Wayne’s (David Mazouz) journey in the title town after the deaths of his famous and fabulously wealthy parents. One of the main criticisms of Gotham has been the foot-dragging pace of getting Bruce to become Batman, so the good news is that it looks like the prequel might just be catching up to the Caped Crusader in the coming season.

More of Season 4 was teased in this sizzle reel which includes the fallout between The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) and Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), the rise of Catwoman (Camren Bicondova) and more villainy afoot in the beleaguered city. There’s plenty to be excited for, Gotham fans, but now Batman fans have good cause to get excited, too. Plus, the reveal of a fan-favorite villain is not to be missed.

Gotham returns for Season 4 on a new day, starting Thursday, September 28th on Fox. Check out nearly six minutes of Gotham below (and start at 4:25 if you want to get right to the new stuff):

A new addition to the show is Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf) as Sofia Falcone:

Sofia Falcone is the daughter of Don Falcone. Strong, intelligent and calculating, she has run the Falcone operation in the south over the last 10 years. She’s returning to Gotham to help Gordon take down Penguin.

For more on Gotham, be sure to check out our most recent write-ups provided at the links below: