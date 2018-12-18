‘Gotham’ Season 5 Premiere Images Show Off Scarecrow’s Crew & Bruce Wayne’s Pre-Batman Suit

0

With the fifth and final go-around of Gotham flying in like Batarang, Fox has released a whole batch of new images from the season premiere, “Year Zero.” A good portion of the photos reveal more of a stand-off beside a crashed Wayne Enterprises helicopter between Robin Lord Taylor‘s Oswald Cobblepot and Erin Richards‘ Barbara Kean that TVLine previously described as Oswald “in the midst of striking a deal for some seized cargo — after having just slain a long-running character.”

No, you don’t learn which veteran character kicks the bucket, but you do get a sense of Oswald’s fresh AF new look. There’s also a few shots of Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) in his not-yet-a-Bat-MAN costume, which is less cape-and-cowl with ears and more like the jackets motorcycle enthusiasts wear to avoid road rash. This season will reportedly feature a major time jump for its finale, which means we’ll ostensibly see Mazouz rocking a much more contemporary version of the Dark Knight’s iconic costume. But for now, Bruce Wayne is sneaking his away around Gotham City in a pair of night vision goggles from Sports Authority, with the not-quite a Bat-symbol to go along with it.

Gotham season 5 picks up after the events of the season four finale, which saw Jeremiah Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) and Ra’s al Ghul (Alexander Siddig) teaming up to destroy the bridges into Gotham, turning the city into a villain-controlled No Man’s Land. (The entire season is based on the comic book storyline of the same name from 1999, plus the 2013 “Batman: Year Zero” arc.) Turf has been divided up between various Rogues Gallery gangs, which explains the new images of Scarecrow (David W. Thompson) and his plague mask-inspired crew of goons.

You can check out the images below. Gotham—which also stars Ben McKenzie, Morena Baccarin, Cory Michael Smith, Sean Pertwee, Donal Logue, and Camren Bicondova—returns for season 5 on January 3, 2019.