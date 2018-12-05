New ‘Gotham’ Season 5 Footage Reveals Mutants, Harley Quinn, and an Early Bat Signal

0

After five wonderful seasons of balloon-themed murder, blatant child endangerment, and more charity banquets filled with poisonous gas than you could count, Fox’s Gotham will bring Bruce Wayne’s (David Mazouz) journey toward becoming Batman to a close. We’ve gotten some brief, Scarecrow-focused glimpses of the final season, but TVInsider has the most in-depth look at the upcoming chapter so far. The lengthy video features the cast running down the series’ No Man’s Land storyline, but it also includes some truly insane new footage of everything from the Mutants from Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, a blonde insane asylum attendee who definitely looks like Gotham‘s Harley Quinn, and a not-quite-Bat-symbol atop the Gotham City Police Department.

“I can only equate it to the finale at a fireworks festival. All of the fireworks are going off at once,” says Robin Lord Taylor, who has played Gotham‘s Oswald Cobblepot since the pilot. “Everyone starts to emerge as the classic characters that we’ve all grown up knowing, except this time it has our own spin on it. It’s just one of the most gratifying things to watch.”

Season five picks up 87 days after the season four finale, which saw Ra’s al Ghul (Alexander Siddig) and proto-Joker Jeremiah Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) destroying the bridges to Gotham City, trapping all that Rogues Gallery goodness in one, apocalyptic place. Things aren’t going well! The city has been divided up into factions, with Barbara Kean (Erin Richards) and her 15th hairstyle of the series controlling a large chunk, while Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) runs the safe haven at the center, a funny thing considering Jim’s Gordon’s safe havens have a 100% failure rate at keeping a single human being alive.

Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) is suffering from severe term memory loss, a not-great diagnosis when your entire thing is riddles. Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) survived last season’s gunshot because milk makes bones strong, but is paralyzed; the footage also sees her tussling with the visor-wearing crew known as the Mutants, the gang an old Bruce Wayne had an incredibly muddy fight with in the page of The Dark Knight Returns.

Check out the full video below. Gotham returns to Fox on Thursday, January 3.