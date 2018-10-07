‘Gotham’ Season 5 Footage Welcomes You to No Man’s Land

0

Precious baby Batman prequel Gotham repelled into New York Comic-Con in preparation for its fifth and final season, and the cast brought some footage with them. While the semi-trailer is mostly a recap of the various villains and ne’er-do-wells that have plagued the city—although, in an egregious oversight, it does not include season one’s Balloon Man—it does conclude with a few scenes highlighting a Gotham City that has been completely transformed into a rogue-controlled No Man’s Land.

Of course, Gotham City is the type of place you get stabbed at a Soulcycle on a good day, but things look extra bleak here. Gangs in gas masks and spooky skeleton regalia patrol the streets while Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) and the rest of the extraordinarily expendable GCPD fire machine guns from behind fortified walls. As always, Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) is working overtime trying to stop crime by glaring at it, and it wouldn’t be a new season of Gotham if the batty Barbara Kean (Erin Richards) didn’t take a break from general murder and mayhem to get a new haircut.

Gotham‘s New York Comic-Con panel also offered up a ton of info on season five’s new villains, including confirmation that Shane West will be playing the Bat-breaking rogue Bane. According to Sean Pertwee, who plays Gotham‘s Alfred Pennyworth, West’s Bane is going to make one heck of a cracking impact [via CBR]:

“Just between us, we have an altercation and Cat’s involved,” Pertwee said, “but I get my back broken.”

Showrunner John Stephens also all but confirmed that Gotham would be getting its own Harley Quinn, noting that Cameron Monaghan‘s proto-Joker Jeremiah [via THR] “has a somewhat deranged girlfriend, who dresses in a multi-colored fashion…I wouldn’t describe it as a healthy relationship…she likes roller skates.”

Check out the trailer below. Gotham returns for its fifth and final season in 2019.