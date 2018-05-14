Fox Fall Schedule: ‘The Gifted’ Moves to Tuesdays, ‘Gotham,’ ‘The Orville’ to Return Midseason

0

Last week, Fox cancelled what seemed like half of its lineup (it was actually one third of their series), including Brooklyn Nine-Nine (which was picked up by NBC), Lucifer, The Exorcist, and a host of others. That means, of course, that the network is clearing the way for a slate of new series, including the revival of Last Man Standing (formerly at ABC), which will be matched up with The Cool Kids “a multi-camera comedy about a rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community who are willing to break every rule in order to have fun.”

Fox is also expanding its NFL partnership to including football every Thursday in addition to Sunday, which also shrinks its scripted schedule. Dana Walden and Gary Newman, Chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group, said today that “With our increased investment in football, we’re going to use the powerful platform of the NFL to launch our new comedies. We’ll then take some big swings with dramas at midseason, which is a proven strategy for FOX.”

Other new series include another multi-cam, The Rel, on Sunday nights this fall (“a comedy starring Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery as a loving husband and father living in Chicago, who finds out his wife is having an affair, and must rebuild his life as a single father, following his divorce”) as well as The Passage, a thriller from EPs Liz Heldens, Matt Reeves, and Ridley Scott that focuses on “a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. When a young girl (Saniyya Sidney) is chosen to be a test subject, a federal agent (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is tasked with bringing her in, but ultimately, becomes her surrogate father, determined to protect her at any cost – even as Project Noah’s work threatens to unleash an unimaginable apocalypse.”

Empire co-creator Danny Strong is also bringing a new drama to the network called Proven Innocent, starring Rachelle Lefevre, Vincent Kartheiser, and Russell Hornsby that “follows an underdog criminal defense firm led by a fierce and uncompromising lawyer, who was wrongfully convicted in a sensational murder case that made her an infamous media obsession, a household name and a national cause célèbre.”

As for returning series, Gotham‘s fifth and final season will return in midseason instead of launching in the fall, which is also true of Season 2 of The Orville, returning Sunday, December 30th. Also, The Gifted will move to Tuesdays with Lethal Weapon (featuring a new co-lead). Plus, Fox is bringing back a new installment of Cosmos called “Possible Worlds.”

As for Prison Break, it was revealed in a conference call today that it is in the early stages of development, and that fans should not expect announcements on it for several months. Also, while Fox is pleased with how The X-Files performed, there’s no plan to bring it back at this time. As for bubble shows, Fox is still “developing around a 24 franchise,” though there’s no decision yet on whether or not LA to Vegas or Ghosted will be renewed,(some of that will be determined on summer ratings and if there’s room in the schedule for them).

FOX FALL 2018 SCHEDULE

(All Times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT

9:00-10:00 PM 9-1-1

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE GIFTED

9:00-10:00 PM LETHAL WEAPON

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM EMPIRE

9:00-10:00 PM STAR

THURSDAY

7:30-8:00 PM ET/ THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PREGAME SHOW

4:30-5:00 PM PT

8:00 PM-CC ET/ NFL FOOTBALL

5:00 PM-CC PT

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30 PM LAST MAN STANDING (all-new episodes)

8:30-9:00 PM THE COOL KIDS (new series)

9:00-10:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY: FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL ON FOX

7:30-8:00 PM THE OT / FOX ENCORES

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM REL (new series)