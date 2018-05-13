‘Gotham’ Renewed for a Fifth and Final Season

0

Gotham is coming to an end, but it’ll be a proper sendoff. The FOX series (which began as a James Gordon prequel show but quickly morphed into basically Baby Batman) has been renewed for a fifth and final season, ensuring the showrunners will be able to wrap this story up in a conclusive manner. Moreover, FOX confirms this final season will revolve around Bruce Wayne’s transformation into Batman.

An episode count for Gotham Season 5 has not yet been determined, but it’s possible this upcoming season could consist of only 13 episodes as opposed to the traditional 22. But again FOX has not officially revealed how long this final season will be.

The series launched in 2015 with Ben McKenzie in the lead role of Gordon, then a rookie detective. At that time, David Mazouz’s Bruce Wayne was a fairly small but key part of the ensemble, but as the show evolved Bruce came more to the forefront. Ratings were so-so during that first season, hovering around 6 million viewers, but when the series took a month off in the spring, it came back down over 1 million viewers and never recovered. Season 2 hovered around 4 million viewers, Season 3 dipped to 3 million, and the most recent fourth season was stuck between 2 and 3 million viewers throughout its season, striking a new series low.

There was incentive for Gotham to be renewed despite these low ratings, as only 13 more episodes will get the show to the 100 episode mark, which makes it prime for syndication. Indeed, syndication can be a lucrative venture, and no doubt Warner Bros. Television (which produces and owns Gotham) pushed hard for FOX to bring the series back.

While the show was anticipated as a gritty cop drama about James Gordon, it was actually revealed to be a very silly comic book series, complete with outlandish villains and consistently over-the-top moments. That’s actually been one of Gotham’s features, and it’ll be interesting to see how the show tackles the Batman transformation in this final season.

Warner Bros. Television won’t be at a loss when Gotham leaves, however, as they’re about to launch their own DC Comics-centric streaming service called DC Universe, which will be home to the Gotham-esque Superman prequel series Metropolis as well as the Robin-centric show Titans and the James Wan-produced Swamp Thing.

