New ‘Gotham’ Season 5 Teaser Sees Scarecrow Getting Crossed Up

When Fox’s delightfully coked-up Batman prequel Gotham returns for its fifth and final go-around, the series will pick up the season 4 storyline that saw the government abandoning a bridge-less Gotham City to its own wicked devices. A new, bite-sized teaser gives a glimpse into what life is like 45 days into the city’s “No Man’s Land” period, and spoilers: Things aren’t going great! The clip sees Jonathan Crane (David W. Thompson) decked out in full Scarecrow gear as his masked acolytes tie a man to a cross in the background. That is definitely, on average, at least 10% worse than your basic Tuesday afternoon in Gotham City.

“Take what we came for. Kill whoever stands in your way,” Thompson’s Scarecrow says under heavily spookified voice modulation. “Show these fools the face of fear.”

If nothing else, that Scarecrow costume is one of the best adaptations of a Batman villain into live-action we’ve seen on any screen. Say what you will about Gotham‘s bazooka-to-the-balls style of storytelling, but the show’s aesthetics and wardrobe have always been top-notch, a fantastic blend of comic book camp and Burton-esque whimsy. There have been photos floating around showcasing Gotham‘s Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) and Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) wearing comics-accurate question-mark and top hat get-ups and I can’t quite put into words the joy it brings me.

Gotham season 5 will also introduce its take on the Bat-breaking villain Bane, played by Shane West, with early looks giving off an Immortan Joe meets a toaster oven vibe. Can not wait!

Check out the Scarecrow teaser below. Gotham—which also stars David Mazouz, Ben McKenzie, Sean Pertwee, Camren Bicondova, and Morena Baccarin—returns to Fox in 2019.