Exclusive ‘Gothic Harvest’ Trailer: Lin Shaye & Bill Moseley Lead a New Orleans Nightmare

Few American cities make for a more natural or rich horror movie setting than New Orleans, Louisianna; a bustling, vibrant city where history feels alive, where the ghost tours and spectacular above-ground cemeteries keep the dead ever on your mind, and where the tradition of voodoo and witchcraft has deep roots. The latest chiller to dig into that atmosphere is Gothic Harvest, and we’ve got a first-look trailer for y’all today.

Set during Mardis Gras, the film follows four co-eds who are just looking for a party, but find a whole lot worse than a hangover when one of their friends goes missing after leaving the bar with a handsome stranger. With the clock racing, the friends race to find her before she winds up the latest victim of a Southern family plagued by a centuries-old voodoo curse.

Directed by Ashley Hamilton from a script by Chris Kobin, the film stars horror favorites Lin Shaye (Insidious) and Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects) alongside Sofia Mattson, Tanyell Waivers, Abbie Gayle, and Thomas Francis Murphy. Gothic Harvest arrives digital just in time for Halloween on October 15 and on DVD on November 5. Watch our exclusive trailer debut below.

