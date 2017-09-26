‘Gotti’ Trailer Asks You to Marvel at John Travolta’s Magnificent Wig

0

Lionsgate Premiere has released the Gotti trailer. Directed by Kevin Connelly, the film spans three decades and follows the rise and fall of crime boss John Gotti (John Travolta) as he tried to build the Gambino Crime Family both during and between his stints in prison. It looks about as bad as you’d expect a John Travolta movie to be these days. Even when he’s in something good like American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, it’s like he lucked into it and somehow his over the top performance works in tandem with everything else. But it’s not like he’s an actor who elevates the material at this point in his career.

But judging by the trailer for Gotti, the thinking seems to be that Travolta always wanted to do a gangster movie, Gotti was a major gangster, so let’s just make the lowest-rent rip-off of Goodfellas and The Godfather possible. On the plus side, I think we can all just sit back and marvel at the wig work for Travolta. That thing on his head deserves its own above-the-line credit.

Check out the Gotti trailer below. The film hits theaters and VOD on December 15th, and also stars Spencer Lofranco, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Stacy Keach, Chris Mulkey, William DeMeo, and Kelly Preston.

Here’s the official synopsis for Gotti: