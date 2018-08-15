Graham McTavish on ‘Preacher’, ‘Outlander’, His Secretive ‘Aquaman’ Role, and the Best Brand of Scotch

0

-

While you might not know Graham McTavish’s name, I’m sure you’ve seen his work. Over the past thirty years, McTavish has appeared in so many fan-favorite TV shows and movies it would be impossible to list them all. Here’s a few of highlights: The Saint of Killers on Preacher, Dougal MacKenzie on Outlander, Dwalin in The Hobbit trilogy, voice work in shows and video games like Castlevania, DuckTales, T eenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Uncharted, plus small but memorable roles in Lost, Creed, Colony, Rambo, and so much more (check out his full resume here).

With McTavish briefly stopping by Los Angeles a few days ago, I got to sit down with him for an extended interview in the Collider studio. During the wide-ranging conversation, McTavish talked about behind-the-scenes stories from Preacher, working with Joe Gilgun, being a huge fan of the source material, keeping his role in Aquaman a secret, filming Outlander in Scotland, his favorite brands of Scotch, fanboying at the sight of Sylvester Stallone before appearing in Rambo, nabbing props from the set of the Hobbit trilogy, appearing in arguably the best episode of Lost, and more.

Plus, we asked McTavish to play a round of “Ice Breakers“, which included questions like which TV show you would want to play a guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, what you collect, if you own any movie/TV show props, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Graham McTavish: