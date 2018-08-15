Graham McTavish on ‘Preacher’, ‘Outlander’, His Secretive ‘Aquaman’ Role, and the Best Brand of Scotch

-
While you might not know Graham McTavish’s name, I’m sure you’ve seen his work. Over the past thirty years, McTavish has appeared in so many fan-favorite TV shows and movies it would be impossible to list them all. Here’s a few of highlights: The Saint of Killers on Preacher, Dougal MacKenzie on Outlander, Dwalin in The Hobbit trilogy, voice work in shows and video games like Castlevania, DuckTales, T
With McTavish briefly stopping by Los Angeles a few days ago, I got to sit down with him for an extended interview in the Collider studio. During the wide-ranging conversation, McTavish talked about behind-the-scenes stories from Preacher, working with Joe Gilgun, being a huge fan of the source material, keeping his role in Aquaman a secret, filming Outlander in Scotland, his favorite brands of Scotch, fanboying at the sight of Sylvester Stallone before appearing in Rambo, nabbing props from the set of the Hobbit trilogy, appearing in arguably the best episode of Lost, and more.
Plus, we asked McTavish to play a round of “Ice Breakers“, which included questions like which TV show you would want to play a guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, what you collect, if you own any movie/TV show props, and more.
Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.
Graham McTavish:
- Whether he knew The Saint of Killers’ entire arc before signing on to Preacher.
- Being a huge fan of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s Preacher comic books before being cast in the TV series.
- Some things that would surprise fans about filming Preacher. (Plus, working with noted loose cannon Joe Gilgun.)
- Whether he has ever left set in the full Saint of Killers costume (and the time he got a coffee in-costume as Dwalin while filming The Hobbit).
- His role in Aquaman, and the level of secrecy that comes with being cast in movies, TV, and video games these days.
-
Working with Aquaman director James Wan and sharing a set with a shirtless, bass guitar-playing Jason Momoa.
- Being cast in Outlander without ever having heard of the books.
- His most memorable moments filming Outlander in Scotland.
- Discusses his favorite Scotch, and the differences between aged and blended whiskey.
- Acting across from Sylvester Stallone as both John Rambo and Rocky Balboa (plus, McTavish’s on-point Stallone impression).
- The most memorable moments working with Peter Jackson on the Hobbit trilogy.
- His background in repertory theater, which included heart attacks on stage, lights falling from the ceiling, and more insane stories.
- The fact that he has never watched “The Constant”, the one, single episode of Lost he appeared in (and arguably the best of the entire series).
- When he realized he can make an entire career out of doing voice work in video games like Uncharted.
- Plus, McTavish plays a round of “Ice Breakers”, which includes questions like: What TV series would you like to guest-spot on? Is there anything you collect? Do you own any movie or TV props? What’s the background on your phone? What TV show have you watched all the way through more than once?